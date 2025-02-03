Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear anything more about a Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date this month? The prequel series has already been renewed and by virtue of that, we are mostly now in a waiting game for more news.

So is there going to be a reveal on that sooner rather than later? Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: A lot of patience here is required. There is almost no reason to think that we will hear much at all about the next season in the near future, mostly because the show is not expected back until at least late 2026. Think about the fact that HBO has so many other shows lined up first, whether it be The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Gilded Age, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and that’s just this year. We also tend to think that we are going to be seeing the premiere of Euphoria season 3 before we go to Arrakis or see any of these characters back.

While we do wait to see Dune: Prophecy back, we are at least happy to know what the story could look like. Take, for starters, seeing Valya on that aforementioned world after the absolutely chaotic events of the season 1 finale. She finds herself in a near-impossible position where she has to figure out some ways to rebuild, and doing that will prove to be so much easier said than done.

Meanwhile, Travis Fimmel is 100% still around as Desmond Hart, and we hope that by virtue of that, we are going to learn more about his mysterious past. We weren’t quite sure we were going to get that heading into the first season.

