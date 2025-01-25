Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: 2026 likely?

As so many of you know at this point, a Dune: Prophecy season 2 is going to be coming to coming to HBO at some point. We’re thrilled that the renewal was issued early, just as we are that we are going to be seeing a little bit more of Arrakis. Who knows what will be coming for Tula and Valya? Because the show is set so long before the original series, that does leave the door open for a lot of creative stuff.

As excited as we are to see what is coming up next, there is still a larger question looming here: When are we going to see the series back? Is that going to be anytime soon at all?

Well, for now the most important thing to wonder here is if Dune: Prophecy will be coming at some point in 2026. An arrival in 2025 appears at this point to be off the table for a number of reasons, with the biggest one here being that there are so many shows already set! The White Lotus is in February, The Last of Us is in April, and there are other big shows coming including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and The Gilded Age. The third season of Euphoria could be set for the first part of 2026. Next year seems to be the absolute earliest we could see it back.

Ultimately, we do think that the Dune prequel is going to be coming either in late 2026 or early 2027, mostly because this is not a show that can be turned around right away. Even though there are only a limited number of episodes per season here, there are a ton of visual effects and post-production required.

