The Neighborhood season 7 episode 11: A new social app…

Do you want to learn more about The Neighborhood season 7 episode 11 when it arrives next week? Well, there are reasons for excitement, especially since the sitcom is taking on stories about things that happen with some regularity in real life.

Take, for example, social-media apps stirring up some drama, even when it appears on paper like they are out to do a certain measure of good. A big part of “Welcome to the e-Neighborhood” will be about that, but also a chance to learn even more about Marty’s past.

Below, you can see the full synopsis for The Neighborhood season 7 episode 11 with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

“Welcome to the e-Neighborhood” – A new community social app shakes up the neighborhood. Also, Marty and Courtney attend a family class with Daphne and unexpectedly bump into Marty’s high school sweetheart, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 10 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that in a way, a lot of this episode could be inspired by Nextdoor, an app that allows for people to raise questions and share a lot of active discussions about their surrounding community. While this is the sort of thing that is meant to bring people together, we actually think that the more common occurrence is that it’s used for people to complain about each other. The most important thing here is that the episode is going to offer up laughs, and we are hopeful that it is going to do that and then some.

