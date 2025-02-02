NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: A February 2025 update
As we prepare to dive deeper into the month of February, we know that filming for NCIS: Tony & Ziva is officially done. With that, doesn’t it make sense that we get a premiere date before too long?
Well, one of the first things that we can hope for here is rather simple: That there is a short post-production window for a series like this. After all, the flagship crime drama does have a quick turnaround, and it is easy to say that we could see something similar here.
Does this actually mean that the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo series is going to be airing in the next couple of months? Not necessarily, especially since there are a few different components that this show and/or Paramount+ may be looking at. A big one is just the schedule for this show in relation to the flagship one. Let’s just put it like this: In the event that we’re going to be seeing Tony and Ziva appear on NCIS proper to set up the spin-off (which seems possible), they will need to film that appearance. Then, that episode would need to air.
In the end, one of our biggest predictions here is that NCIS: Tony & Ziva could premiere in late spring, after some sort of potential set-up on the original show. This would give Paramount a part of the franchise going into the summer, and hopefully the style and tone of this action-packed spin-off would appeal to viewers heavily in this particular time of year.
For now, February is probably a little too soon to get some more news when it comes to the spin-off’s future. March, meanwhile, certainly feels more feasible.
This article was written by Jessica BunBun.