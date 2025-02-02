Grammys 2025: Where to live stream red carpet, awards show

With tonight serving as the 2025 Grammys, why not go ahead and dive into live streams for both the red carpet and the show itself?

After all, let’s face it here for a moment: there are a lot of people out there who do not have traditional television anymore! Luckily, there are still a number of ways to be connected to music’s biggest night, whether it be seeing the stars on the red carpet or watching the show itself.

First and foremost, let’s talk red carpet. If you head over to the official YouTube for the Associated Press, you can see a stream that is starting at noon Pacific Time! There are going to be a lot of big arrivals, but our advice is to be patient, given that not all of them are going to turn up right away.

As for the actual awards show itself, here is your reminder that you are going to be able to see that if you have a subscription to Paramount+. This is the streaming home for a lot of CBS’ big programming, whether it be sporting events or awards shows like this.

What makes the Grammys this year worth watching?

Well, we do tend to think that star power is a huge part of it. Over the course of the broadcast (slated to run for three and a half hours), you are going to see Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder and Teddy Swims hit the stage and perform. There are obviously a lot of big names in there, and that is without even mentioning the presence of Trevor Noah as host.

