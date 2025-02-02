Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves more and more prepared to see Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5 on PBS, let’s start by noting where things stand. Can you believe that there are only two installments left this season? How did we get here already?

Well, let’s just note where we stand at this point, as well as what the show is clearly building towards. Even though we just had a chance to see Inspector Blake for the first time a handful of episodes ago, it does seem like he and Eliza could be forming a relationship. There is something big that could be transpiring between the two at some point, but is that going to happen this season? Is that overly optimistic? Well, these are the sort of things that we are meant to ask!

No matter what happens between these two characters, we at least know they will be surrounded by some interesting stuff moving forward. For more on that, just check out the full Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theatre whilst finding herself growing ever closer to Inspector Blake.

Without even talking about any possible romance here, the case itself here just feels like it’s going to have a great deal of potential. How can you not be excited about the idea of throwing Eliza into this world? We do tend to think the best episodes of this show are the ones that feel like epic fish-out-of-water stories, and this is another great example of that. She will have to cultivate relationships in a really short period of time in the event that she wants to make sure that justice is served. That is never guaranteed but with a series like this, we do think we will build towards a meaningful conclusion.

