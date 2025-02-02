Silo season 3 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on Silo season 3 between now and the end of February? Even though season 2 just ended, production on season 3 recently kicked off. This may be one of the reasons why you could have some hope on the future of the series!

Unfortunately, this is also where we have to swoop in here to deliver some of the bad news: Namely, that it is not going to be coming anytime soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

While there is a chance that we hear about some further casting or story news related to the Rebecca Ferguson series this month, we are far away from getting any further premiere date. It would of course be a delight if there was a chance to get the show back before we get to the end of this year, but that feels, at least for now, like a pretty significant toss-up that could go either way. There are reasons for the producers to want to push things forward and yet, at the same time, they have to take their time to make the show as perfect as humanly possible. It is one of the big reasons why you can’t be surprised if it comes back in early 2026.

No matter when Silo does make its way back, one thing does feel fairly clear to us: The world of this show will change once more. There is a big cliffhanger that has to be resolved in Silo 18 when it comes to Juliette and Bernard. Meanwhile, at the same time, we also are going to be spending a good bit of time in the past as the latest season dives more into the creation of these structures.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo now, including the latest casting news

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 3 when it arrives on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some more information on what else is ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







