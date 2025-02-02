Severance season 2 episode 4: Is Reghabi right?

As you brace yourselves to see Severance season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+ in a matter of days, we recognize having questions aplenty.

What’s a big one? Well, in our mind, it is actually not that complicated: trying to get a much better sense of what is happening when it comes to Reghabi and Mark at this point. She has kicked off the process of reintegration for Adam Scott’s character, who is 1) clearly ready to see Gemma again and 2) will do whatever he can to make it happen.

Now, here is the problem: Mark took Reghabi hard at her word when she claimed that she can do this better than she did with Petey. It speaks to the desperation of Adam Scott’s character, and then also the idea that he can’t put the toothpaste back in the the tube when it comes to what his Innie self told Devon at the end of last season. He may think that this is the best choice for him.

As we move into episodes 4 and 5 of the season, what we are looking for the most here is a chance to see what the process looks like for Mark — if it sticks, but then also whether or not it renders him incapable of doing his job in some way. After all, he will have to put on an act if he brings a lot of his Outie self into Lumon. Now, it is possible that he may not be the only one doing that, as there are plenty of theories out there that Helly is actually Helena. Yet, we have no confirmation on that. The Mark situation is different, especially since once way or another, Lumon needs him. Somehow, he has become a chosen one … but he also has no real connections to Kier or anyone else to stay loyal.

