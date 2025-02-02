The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2: Beyond individual cases…

A week from Monday, you are going to finally have a chance to see The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 — and with that, to learn more about the story ahead. We are thoroughly stoked for what we anticipate to be a show about drama, mystery, and of course dangerous killers.

Is there a procedural element to the story here? Absolutely, but this should also not be a big shock here given that we’re talking here about a network TV drama! This is almost always the format that they go with. Yet, at the same time the appeal with a show like this is that it can also go beyond that. There are some huge mysteries here about the creation of the mysterious prison the Pit, plus also the people who are in there.

Speaking to Forbes about what makes the show stand out, Jake Coburn (a co-creator) had the following to say:

“One of the defining features of the show is [that] we’re trying to figure out is, who [these killers are], what happened to them in the pit, and our team is trying to figure out what makes them tick now, like, what are they obsessing about? What weird piece of their history is now playing out again?”

We know that personally we’ve compared this show to The Blacklist in the past and even now, it does feel like a great model for it to follow. After all, we are talking here about a show that had a larger mythology they would offer clues about, and that gave you reason beyond the individual cases to come back every week. If The Hunting Party can do this, who knows how long it could last?

How many answers are you going to get about The Hunting Party and the prison this season?

