Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: Feb. update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about an Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date before February is over?

Of course, we absolutely do think that there is so much to be psyched about regarding the future of the Hulu comedy, especially based on the way in which season 4 concluded. We have lost another beloved character in Lester the Doorman, but why? All indications are that this could be tied to the disappearance of Nicky, the dry-cleaning king of New York City. Also, this is a story that could be stretching back to an earlier time in the history of the area. Expect a slightly different feel to the narrative this time around, but still plenty of humor and guest stars.

So what could we learn about season 5 this month? We would mostly point you in the direction here of guest stars, as we do imagine that some more intel on those will be coming out before too long. On the flip side, though, it feels unlikely that we’re going to be learning much about a premiere date just yet. Filming is mostly likely starting up in March, and we tend to think that if you are Hulu, you are looking to bring it back again in the late summer / early fall. One of the things that Only Murders in the Building has excelled at over the years is releasing their show annually, even in the midst of a lot of tough circumstances. It is hard to imagine that changing.

As for whether or not season 5 is going to be the final one, we sure hope not! At this point, it is really are hope that the series makes it to season 6 — even if it ends then, it would feel more like a meaningful run.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 5?

When do you think the series is going to be back on the air? Share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

