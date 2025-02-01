Community movie: The latest from Alison Brie

At this point, it feels like we have been writing about the Community movie for almost as long as the original series was on the air. Yet, we know that it is still happening, just as we also know that it is really just a matter of scheduling. The story for it appears to be set, though the only thing we know for certain is that a Greendale Community College reunion is going to be a part of the story.

So now that we’ve spelled all of that out, why not hear more from one of the central players? Well, it turns out that Annie Edison herself in Alison Brie has done a great deal of preparation already, especially when it comes to watching old scenes!

Speaking in a recent chat with People Magazine, the actress offered up a few specifics as to what exactly she’s been up to:

“I was having a meeting with [series creator] Dan Harmon, and we were talking about the Community movie and I wanted to rewatch some classic Annie episodes, so I did, and they were great.”

While it may just be our own speculation, our hope here is that the new Community season serves as a way to explore the idea of reuniting with your college friends. For a certain amount of time in your life, you may think of these people as extremely important to you. Do you drift apart? Do you find a way to stay together? Or, is there a way where you can get yourself back in their lives! One of the things that is so great about this show is that it can be funny, but at the same time really emotional. Hopefully, the movie will find a way to bring this all together.

