When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 video: A ‘new’ Nathan?

Tomorrow night, Hallmark Channel is going to bestow upon us When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 — are you ready to learn more?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say first and foremost here, it is simply that this episode could prove to be a hoot for anyone who loves Nathan, who has to solve a case involving a train robbery in a rather unusual manner. Basically, he has to go undercover as a gambler, someone who is very much different from himself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to Parade Magazine now, you can see a sneak preview for this When Calls the Heart episode that features Kevin McGarry’s character getting a lesson as to how to properly “walk” courtesy of Bill and Rosemary. There is no denying that there is a part of this that is incredibly silly but at the same time, we also tend to think that there is meaning behind it. Is it a little bit surprising that a Mountie does not have a history of doing undercover work? Sure, but at the same time, we also have to consider the possibility that it’s never really been needed from him in general.

At this particular point, we are just glad to see that a lot of the characters within the greater Hope Valley world are getting a chance to do some things that are a little bit different than anything that we’ve had a chance to see before. There is something about this that is inherently exciting, and for those of you who watch for the romance, we’re sure that Elizabeth and Nathan will have plenty of that as well.

Related – Be sure to learn more now entering When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates that you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







