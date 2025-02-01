Landman season 2 renewal: A February 2025 update

With today officially marking the start of February 2025, it is the perfect time to wonder the following: Where is the Landman season 2 renewal?

If you are to look and/or think about some of the greatest mysteries in the world of television, it could be easy to argue that this one is high up there. The first season of the Paramount+ – Taylor Sheridan was enormously popular, so why wouldn’t it be back for more?

For the time being, we do think that there are reasons aplenty to think that a Landman renewal is going to be coming this month and even if that doesn’t happen, it still will at some point not too long after the fact. Sometimes with Sheridan shows, an official renewal comes after many of the scripts have already been written, and not that long prior to the start of production. This is something that we saw recently heading into season 2 of Lioness, and that could be reflected here, as well.

What we are expecting at present

One of the great things about Paramount+ and what they are currently looking to do is quite simple: They want shows to have a fast turnaround. By virtue of that, we would be shocked in the event we are stuck waiting longer than a year to see the second season premiere. Heck, it could be coming before we get to the end of the year!

In general, we do think the story of season 2 is going to be full of more drama, but also a pretty drastic change of the parameters. After all, is Tommy going to be forced to work with the cartel? That may seem crazy, but it could also be reality here.

