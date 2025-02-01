Fire Country season 3 episode 9: Is Manny in more trouble?

Fire Country season 3 episode 9 arrived on CBS tonight after a long hiatus, and we can at least start off here with the good news. After all, everyone did manage to get out of this alive and in one piece, and that was certainly not a guarantee based on how things wrapped up at the end of last week.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s go ahead and raise the next all-important question: Are there still consequences coming? This does not feel at all like the sort of situation where for Manny, he gets to just come back to Three Rock and suddenly be okay given that he typically took off and broke the rules.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new post-episode interview with TV Insider, star Kevin Alejandro (who also directed this installment) did his best to break at least some of this down, while also noting what could be coming as a result of his actions:

There’s definitely cause and effect consequences, action and reaction. How’s this for sort of a roundabout answer? He walked off the job, he broke a bunch of rules. So yeah, I think you’ve got to deal with that. Of course, because Edgewater is so family oriented, people are going to step up for him as to whether or not it goes the way it’s supposed to, who knows?

Given that this show wants to often revolve around hope and/or second chances, we do think that Manny is going to end up being okay. However, and much as it is for Bode, none of this is going to happen in an altogether easy way. The struggle for Fire Country as a show is something that we have discussed previously, as they have to find a way to maintain Three Rock’s presence even if a lot of characters move on from it. That is not altogether easy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Fire Country episode

What did you think about the events of Fire Country season 3 episode 9 overall?

How many consequences do you think we are getting? Share now in the comments, and also come back to get even more great updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







