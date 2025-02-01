The Way Home season 3 episode 5: Susanna’s wedding?

We knew entering The Way Home season 3 episode 5 that there could be some sort of game-changing surprise. Why wouldn’t there be? This is the sort of stuff that the show tends to do, and in the closing seconds, let’s just say that they dove back deep to the past again.

So what was found here? Well, let’s just say something that we absolutely did not expect in any shape or form — think along the lines of a wedding between Susanna and Cyrus Goodwin!

How did all of this come to pass? This may be one of those things that the writers are going to take their time to try to illuminate and in the end, we get that.

Speaking to TV Insider right now, you can at least get a new tease from Chyler Leigh that may shed at least some light on what is going on here:

“Kat is horrified … Kat does not understand why. But Susanna’s heart is always to protect the people that she loves. So she kind of took one for the team in that sense, where she wanted to make sure that Cyrus’s attention was kept on her by giving him the thing that he wanted the most so that she could, in a sense, sacrifice herself for the safety of Jacob.”

Is this going to work? We’re not in a spot where we can understand that fully, but what is going on at this point helps to further explain why Kat’s portrait is where it is in another flashback timeline, as everything is being shuffled about seemingly as a result of this relationship. We don’t want to make any big assumptions at all; we just tend to think the story is going to remain pretty darn messy for quite some time.

What did you think about the events of The Way Home season 3 episode 5 overall?

