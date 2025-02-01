Found season 2 episode 12 promo: After Gabi’s arrest

If you are still recovering from last night’s new episode of Found season 2, let’s just say that we more than understand. Consider what we saw! We are talking here about a situation where both Gabi and Sir were arrested and by virtue of that, it is easy to imagine that almost everything is going to change.

Now, how exactly is that going to happen? Well, before we really have a chance to understand the future, we also need to go further into the past.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview here that signifies that we are going to be jumping all the way back to how Gabi first trapped Sir in the first place. This is one of those stories that we do think has been the center of intrigue for quite a long time, and it should be able to further explain where Shanola Hampton’s character is at emotionally.

At this point, it is only natural that this episode is going to feature some great performances, but we also tend to think here that we’re also going to get at least a little bit more information all about what these characters’ futures will look like. For us personally, we do still have a hard time thinking that we’re going to see everyone locked up forever. Even if Gabi does think that she needs to do something a little bit extreme in order to atone for the events of the past, does that mean that it is actually going to happen? In a word, hardly. This show has been more complicated than that, and we certainly tend to think that this will remain the case.

