Found season 2 episode 12 return date: Missing While Misidentified

Following tonight’s new episode of Found at NBC, do you want to get a season 2 episode 12 return date? What about more scoop on what is to come? Rest assured, we’ll do our best to present what we know so far!

Well, the first thing that we do have to mention here is quite regrettable: We are going to be waiting a while to see what is next.

For now, the plan right now seems to be to bring the Shanola Hampton drama back on the air come Thursday, February 13 — in other words, right before Valentine’s Day! The title here is “Missing While Misidentified,” and our hope here is that over the course of the hour, we’re going to be able to see an array of different twists and turns. This is, after all, what Found is known for!

The unfortunate reality for the time being, though, is of course that there is no information out there yet about what lies ahead. We sure hope that this changes at some point, but it probably will not be until at least early next week.

While you wait for the show to come back…

Be sure to also keep recommending it! The live + same-day numbers are so far down versus what we saw in season 1, when the show had less competition during some of the industry strikes. Its future does remain unclear, but the good news is that there is still a lot to sink our teeth into here. We’ve just made it to the halfway point now! There are 22 episodes this season, and that does allow us to see a lot more of who Gabi is … but then also probably some big reveals when it comes along with Sir. He may be a villain, but we also don’t see him going anywhere in the near future.

