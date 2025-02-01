Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Will Joey Quinn appear?

At this point, it is clear that a handful of familiar faces will be back for Dexter: Resurrection, led of course by Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, and Jack Alcott. Now, is there a chance that you can add Desmond Harrington to the mix?

Well, here is the thing: so long as a character is still alive, there’s a great chance they could come back. Heck, we’ve seen Deb, Harry, and Brian Moser all come back from beyond the grave! This is a franchise that loves to leave the door slightly open, and we clearly see no reason to think that this is going to be changing in the relatively near future.

Now that we’ve specified all of that now, why not get a little bit more into things when it comes to Harrington’s Joey Quinn? The official Instagram of Dexter shared a new video featuring the actor on the aftershow for Original Sin and within it, he indicated that he would never say if he was on Resurrection or not — basically suggesting the door is certainly open. The fact that he is even appearing in the aftershow is a great sign, no?

At this point, the important thing to note here is that Resurrection is being billed, at least for the time being, as a continuing series — this is not just meant to be a one-season thing! When you consider that, you could easily argue that you could eventually see a lot of these characters come back.

Are we still shocked that Dexter Morgan is still alive? Absolutely but at the same time, we can’t be any more excited than we already are! Just remember for a moment that the ending of New Blood hardly set the world on fire…

