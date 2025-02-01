Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 1, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are wondering about that, we certainly do not blame you! There were episodes the past two weeks and often, the sketch show does air three in a row before they go on a break.

So is that going to be the case here? Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news: Alas, the series is on break this week, and the same goes for the week after. Instead, it does appear as though we are going to be airing until February 16 to see it back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If it is strange that Saturday Night Live is going to be airing on Sunday, there is a reason for it: That is when the 50th anniversary special is on! For those who are not aware, NBC did a similar thing back when the 40th anniversary of the show aired, and the idea here is to create a huge primetime event that will draw even more viewers. It is a longer, more substantial, and hopefully more memorable installment than anything that you are going to see most of the rest of the season.

Beyond this episode, it remains to be seen what the rest of the anniversary season will look like, but there is certainly no indication that we’re close to the end of it! We anticipate more episodes throughout the spring until May, but don’t be shocked if there is at least a small break after the 50th so that everyone has a chance to catch their breath. (We imagine that Lorne Michaels is already calling up a ton of people to make cameos.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live now, including what Bowen Yang wants on the special

What do you think we are going to see on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







