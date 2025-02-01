Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: Another update?

Are we on the cusp of learning something more when it comes to Black Mirror season 7 over on Netflix? Of course, we want it soon, especially since there has been a lot of under-the-radar chatter for a good while now.

Now, here is at least what we can say courtesy of the streaming service: It is going to be back at some point this year, and the streaming service is at least comfortable in saying that. Netflix indicated this in some of their promotion for their 2025 lineup this week, though they hesitated to say a whole lot more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more BLACK MIRROR videos!

So are we able to make at least some sort of better estimation here as to what the future could hold, it is that season 7 could premiere at some point between the spring and fall. After all, this is the window that makes the most sense! If the plan was for Netflix to reveal something more about a premiere over the next month or two, they would have done it already. Meanwhile, late this year they already have some high-profile seasons including Wednesday season 2 as well as Stranger Things.

The two things we do know about the right of Black Mirror right now are pretty simple. First and foremost, this is a show that will lean a little more into sci-fi as opposed to some of the “Red Mirror” stuff that we saw back during season 6. Meanwhile, there is a sequel to “USS Callister” on the way with Cristin Milioti back for a big role. The rest of the season is designed to be a surprise and in the end, that is probably what executive producer Charlie Brooker wants.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Black Mirror right now, including what more is ahead and the full cast

What do you most want to see when Black Mirror season 7 does arrive?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







