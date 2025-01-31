SWAT season 8 episode 10 spoilers: More on ‘The Heights’

As you get prepared to see SWAT season 8 episode 10 on CBS next week, do you want to learn a little more about what’s ahead?

Well, let’s start here by noting that “The Heights” is the title here and despite the later timeslot at this point, the plan is not for the show to change a whole lot! You’re still going to see the same mixture of action sequences and then also character stuff — and for Hondo in particular, there’s a chance that things could become a little bit more personal.

Want to learn a little more insight on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Heights” – 20-Squad contends with a hostage crisis. Also, Hondo receives a family visit, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is the timeslot going to impact the ratings?

Well, for now, let’s just say that this remains to be seen. There is always a concern airing on late Friday nights, but Blue Bloods was able to make it work for so many years. At the moment, we do tend to think that it is going to take a few weeks for the show to really find at least some of its footing in terms of its audience.

As for the story itself, that is a little more full-steam ahead as everyone tries to just make sure the series both stays afloat and entertains a lot of people at the same time.

