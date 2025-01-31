Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD crossover boosts ratings

It is probably not some mind-numbing surprise to anyone out there that NBC won big with their Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD crossover. They promoted the event hard, and it is also not lost on us that this was the first event of its kind since before the global pandemic of 2020.

So how strong did these episodes fare? Well, let’s try to put it in some perspective. According to a report from TVLine, every episode of the three-parter drew at least 6.3 million viewers, with the middle hour scoring the biggest audience in 6.6 million live + same-day viewers. To give you some sort of comparable, most of the other Chicago Fire episodes this season failed to get over the 6 million mark. Across the board all of these numbers are great for television in 2025 … but even better for this event.

Is all of this justification that you are going to see more One Chicago events down the road? Let’s just say that the simplest answer we can give right now is “yes.” One of the things that Wolf Entertainment has shown with their series is that they can constantly find ways to reinvent themselves, and we certainly tend to think that they will be able to do so here, as well, in the years to come. Staging more crossovers will also be easier now that pandemic restrictions and industry strikes are now over.

Is there another huge one coming this season?

Almost certainly not, as these events are extremely time-consuming to make, especially since you are having to shuffle actor schedules around all over the place. There is a chance that you could see little crossovers here and there, but it seems foolish to hope for anything more than that right now.

Do you think more crossovers with Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med are all on the way?

