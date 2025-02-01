The Pitt season 1 episode 6 promo: Will Collins be okay?

As we move into The Pitt season 1 episode 6 on Max in a handful of days, it feels like we are moving into something inevitable. After all, didn’t it just feel like a matter of time before we saw a patient get physical with one of the doctors? It is a medical TV trend as old as time and beyond just that, a lot of these characters are working within a heck of a crazy pressure-cooker.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, the person who will be involved in such an altercation is Collins — and suffice it to say, she was already in a pretty terrible spot already.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full preview in question now, one that includes the doctor being shoved in the midst of an argument between the mother and aunt of a pregnant teenager. These were the two who were at odds throughout episode 5 over what to do regarding the pregnancy, one that the teenager clearly wanted to terminate. Collins already found herself at the center of conversations with Robby over what to do about this case — and now, things are clearly escalating.

Is Collins going to be okay? Most likely yes, but this does not feel like a storyline with an easy resolution at all. This is also one of those things that The Pitt as a show is trying to excel at in general.

Wherever where you think this show is going at present, just know this: You could still be surprised! We are only a third of the way through this fifteen-hour shift at this point…

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 1 episode 6 when it arrives?

Beyond just that, what do you believe will happen with Collins? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

