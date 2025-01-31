The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The new murder twist

As we brace ourselves to dive into The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 on Peacock next week, is everything about to intensify? To put it simply, the answer here is “yes.” The promo certainly teased that the Traitors are going to have to commit a murder in a different way than usual, and that is important for a couple of reasons.

Where do we start? Well, it does not seem as though this group of Traitors can agree to almost anything. Not only that, but we also have a situation here where they may also have to find a way to avoid any further suspicion. Given that Boston Rob, Danielle, and Carolyn are all targets already, that’s going to prove to be tough.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

If you want to learn more, go ahead and heck out the full The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

The Faithful are circling as they try to catch their prey; at night, the Traitors must commit their murder face-to-face in the most dramatic send-off the castle has ever seen.

Our feelings about this “dramatic send-off” are going to be based almost directly on what we see. Derrick (pictured above) easily has to be the person Rob wants to take out, but doing this is a risk since it throws almost all suspicion on him. Is there a way to do this that allows him to blame someone else? Or, will this make his culpability more obvious?

As for the Faithful, they really just have to realize that Rob is, above all else, just a big threat. Traitor or not, it’s always a good thing to get someone like him out of the game. (Of course, Danielle and Carolyn may also spend much of this episode battling with each other, as well.)

Related – Be sure to see more thoughts on the dramatic banishment from last night…

How do you predict everything will play out on The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share any and all theories below! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







