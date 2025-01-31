The White Lotus season 3: Star on big filming challenge

For anyone out there who is currently unaware, The White Lotus season 3 is slated to premiere in a little over two weeks. Are you ready for what is to come?

Well, one of the biggest headlines that has come out of the headlines for the past year-plus is the simple fact that the show filmed in Thailand, which of course means that we’re going to see some breathtaking visuals. However, at the same time there were some super-distinct challenges that came about doing things this way, with one of the biggest ones being the rather-simple fact that the place is extremely hot and humid — and that certainly led to a sweaty experience.

In a new piece over at Time, it is documented that for a lot of key scenes, the air conditioning had to be turned off to reduce background noise. By virtue of that, everyone was sweating a lot — let’s just allow the actor to describe it:

“We’re doing intimate scenes, and you stink … By the end of each day, we’re just caked in sweat and makeup. You can peel your clothes off with a trowel. It melts your fillings … It would be churlish to complain — there are terrible things going on in the world — but we’ve all had enough.”

Isaacs did go on to praise creator Mike White, who does have this brilliant ability to showcase a wide range of emotions through his characters. That is in part what makes The White Lotus so engaging to watch. While this series is not exactly full of the most likable people, they are still compelling — and absolutely, there is something quite special that comes with all the insanity that they cause at these luxurious resorts.

