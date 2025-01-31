The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere date: MIA for 2025?

Are we going to be stuck waiting until 2026 in order to see The Lincoln Lawyer season 4? Let’s just say that for now, it certainly seems that way!

After all, yesterday the folks at Netflix spotlighted a number of the upcoming releases for the rest of this calendar year, and the legal drama was suspiciously absent from the list. Is that bad news, or just a sign that the streaming service does not know what it wants to do just yet? Well, there are some reasons to comb through this at least a little bit further.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reviews!

For now, let’s just say not to be surprised if we are stuck waiting to see The Lincoln Lawyer back until the first few months of next year. While you can argue that the next batch of episodes could be ready to air come November or December, it is hardly unusual for Netflix shows to have a lengthy wait between seasons. Also, they may feel like their roster of shows for the remainder of this year is pretty packed, especially since they have heavy-hitters like YOU, Squid Game, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more all slated for 2025 already. They made need the Michael Connelly adaptation more when we get around to early 2026, not that we are excited about the prospect of having to wait that long.

No matter when we dive back into Mickey Haller’s world, we already know that this season is going to be crazier than perhaps we’ve ever seen before. After all, the tables could be turning and the title character may find himself in a particularly unusual spot. Get prepared accordingly for drama…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Lincoln Lawyer right now, including what else could be ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 when it arrives?

How long do you think we’re going to be waiting? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







