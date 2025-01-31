Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage spoilers: Lance Barber to appear

Somehow, someway, George Cooper Sr. is finding a way to visit Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage from beyond the grave.

In a way, you can argue that it makes some sense for Lance Barber to appear. His on-screen son, played by Montana Jordan, has thought of him often so far during the Young Sheldon prequel. Meanwhile, having him guest star is a way to give longtime viewers a little bit of nostalgia. We’ve already seen Mary, Meemaw, and Missy on the new show, and this is just an extension of all of that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking at a new panel per TVLine, executive producer Steve Holland explains how exactly the guest spot happened, and also a conversation with fellow EP Chuck Lorre that really inspired the whole thing:

“His dad visits him in a dream … George is thinking about his dad, and he’s worried that his dad might be disappointed in him…. [The idea] came out of a conversation we’d had with Chuck, even early on, talking about the show. Chuck had said about his own father that he still dreams about him, he still visits him, so that was a thing we had thought about. And then when we were breaking this episode, it just seemed like a great opportunity to bring George back.”

Sure, we recognize that it is possible that some may feel like seeing George against breaks immersion or whatnot, but this is a sitcom! It also feels true to what a young person like Georgie would do in his situation.

With Barber coming back, it does make the lack of an Iain Armitage appearance as Sheldon all the more notable. However, his MIA status has more to do with what makes sense for the character Sheldon than anything else based on the lore of The Big Bang Theory. Iain himself has noted that he would be happy to reprise his role.

Related – Learn more of what is ahead on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

What do you think about George Sr. appearing on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







