Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 9: The lie

Following today’s big return on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 9 next week. What lies ahead here? Let’s just say that you are in for a story with a number of major plotlines — with a big-time lie being among them.

So, who is at the center of said lie? Well, we should note that we are actually not talking about either one of the title characters; instead, we are looking towards Jim in this particular instance.

Below, you can see the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 9 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

“A Tire Convention and the Moral High Ground” – Georgie discovers that Jim’s annual tire convention trip isn’t what he says it is. Meanwhile, Mandy has doubts about the strength of her and Georgie’s marriage, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Feb. 6 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, the important thing that should be remembered here is in the title of the show — plus, what we know about Georgie from The Big Bang Theory. This is someone who has been married multiple times. Does that he mean he’s been married to Mandy or someone else entirely? This is obviously one of those things that the writers want you thinking about far in advance and understandably so.

Along the way, just remember to have some laughs and enjoy the journey. After all, this is what this show is really known for, no? The ratings so far do dictate that we are going to be continuing to enjoy the show for quite some time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

