Squid Game season 3 premiere date revealed at Netflix

As so many of you may know already, Squid Game season 3 is going to be the final one on Netflix. So, when is it back?

Well, let’s go ahead and start things off here with the following: Friday, June 27 is the date. We’ve known for a good while that it would be June, so that part is not all that much of a surprise. Yet, it is nice that we are going to have some clarity, right?

If you remember, the end of second season put Gi-hun in a dangerous place: He is now a prisoner at the hands of the Front Man, but what does he want with him? Well, we do think that it is pretty darn significant that he did not just kill him when he had a chance, especially since that moment was clearly there for him.

Will everyone die?

Honestly, it feels like almost anything is on the table — we recognize fully that this show is incredibly dark with the messages that it is sharing about inequality and also the treatment of the poor by the rich. Gi-hun dying is very much on the table. However, if that happens, we certainly do hope that we are in a situation where he is able to shut the games down once and for all. After all, isn’t that the real goal here at the end of the day? We tend to think so…

Ultimately, it is well-worth noting here that even though this show is ending, there is still potential for more of the franchise. We now that a US version has been rumored for a while. Not only that, but there could also be spin-offs!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

