Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 12 return date: ‘Calculated’

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, do you want to get a Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 12 return date? Well, if so, we are more than ready to help here!

Of course, we would love first and foremost to sit here and say that you are going to be getting more of the show back shortly, but that is not actually the case. Instead, the plan here is for Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast to be off for one week; they will return for “Calculated” on Thursday, February 13. (Technically, there is a repeat on the air next week, but we write mostly here about new episodes.)

So what will make this particular story stand out from the pack? To get more there, all you have to do is check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 12 synopsis below:

When a high school principal busts a student for sexting, the SVU uncovers a sinister case of distribution concerning hundreds of underage students; Silva pleads for leniency for a suspect she believes is innocent.

How much more of the season is there?

Well, to put it simply, there is a lot. This is a show that has a proper full-season order this time around after things were shortened previously due to the strikes. There is so much to look forward here honestly and we can’t quite wait to see what else has been cooked up. At the moment, we are imagining that there will be prominent guest stars and some topical cases.

As for the reason for the brief hiatus, the only real answer that we can give is that it happens often. If NBC were to air its episodes all at once, it would not be able to stretch itself out from September to May.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

