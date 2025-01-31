Severance season 2 episode 3: Mark’s show-changing decision

There are a few major takeaways that we have coming out of Severance season 2 episode 3, but the biggest is easy to describe. Judging from what we saw over the course of this episode, Mark is not messing around at all.

After all, what did we see him do here? Well, we saw him meet up with Reghabi close to the end of the episode and in the wake of everything that he knows now, he is pretty darn eager to reintegrate. Sure, the procedure did not exactly work perfectly on Petey, but are things different now? She says that she has figured out ways to do it better — and at the end of the episode, it did appear as though Mark’s two sets of memories did finally start to merge to a certain extent.

In the end, the goal here for Outie Mark is pretty clear, as he is going to do more and more of whatever he can to try to see his wife Gemma again. Of course, what he does not understand fully is what is going on with her in the Severed world. Sure, Cold Harbor is being done in order to do something tied to her, but what that is remains to be seen. There is no guarantee that we are ever going to be seeing Gemma appear in any form among the old MDR team at all.

The challenge for Mark is that even if this procedure sticks and is reasonably successful, it hardly solves many of his problems. Even with his consciousnesses put back together, he does still need to figure out some ways to keep it hidden, especially when Lumon may have eyes and ears everywhere.

What did you think about the events of Severance season 2 episode 3?

Do you think that Mark is actually going to be fully re-integrated? How many problems do you expect? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

