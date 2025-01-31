Severance season 2 episode 3: What is Mammalian Nurturable?

Severance season 2 episode 3 certainly brought a lot of exceptional material to the table; also, it introduced Mammalian Nurturable. What in the world is that?

Well, one of the things that we’ve come to know about the world of Lumon over the years is that they love to explain some things in the most complicated forms imaginable. (Remember that Mark works at Macrodata Refinement.) That includes this place, where it could also be referred to, quite simply, as “The Goat Room.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further SEVERANCE videos!

What is really happening in this room is yet another mystery piled on top of others, but it is clear that these goats are not necessarily living in the most terrible environment. They all appear to be well-fed and while they remain indoors, their room is rather vast and covered with grassy hills. There are also a team of unusual employees looking after them, led seemingly by Game of Thrones / Wednesday actress Gwendoline Christie.

Ultimately, Christie’s character started off her scenes with Mark and Helly having a great of distrust with them. However, over time she was able to understand more of their point of view, in particular when it comes to their desire to locate Gemma. She has had some measure of interaction with the Mammalian crew at some point, including giving one of them a valuable bit of intel that they appreciated.

While we’re not sure that we’re going to be making a ton of visits to the goat room moving forward, we will at least say this: There is so much potential for these characters to interact with each other. At this point, if you are Mark and Helly, you mostly just have to try and figure out how many allies you can acquire.

Related – See some more discussion now when it comes to Severance season 2 episode 3

What did you appreciate the most when it comes to Severance season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







