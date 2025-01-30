Chicago PD season 12 episode 11: Did Trudy Platt survive?

We knew entering tonight’s Chicago PD season 12 episode 11 that we would be seeing the end of the three-part crossover. With that, the responsibility was on this story to actually conclude everything.

Well, what did we end up seeing? Think in terms of a lot of different things but above all else, a life-or-death situation for multiple cast members. That included Trudy Platt from this show and then also Stella Kidd over on Chicago Fire.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

The first thing that we really should note here is quite simple: Crossovers are often the time in which a lot of shows can opt to make some of their biggest swings and in all honesty, we understand why they’d want to do it here — it is when a lot of viewers end up watching!

However, at the same time, we’re somewhat fortunate here: There were no significant character deaths within the end of this crossover, as both Stella and Trudy made it out in piece. We do tend to think that a long recovery is still ahead for Platt, especially when you consider the fact that it took a pretty experimental procedure in order to bring her back in the first place.

The most important thing that a lot of characters have a better sense of coming out of this crossover is gratefulness, mostly due to the fact that they understand (somehow) more than ever how much danger they are constantly surrounded by here.

The other real purpose of this event

We honestly do not think it is altogether hard to figure out: Character pairings. It was simply fun to see a lot of people in a number of situations that they’d never been in before! Remember that a lot of these people were simply not around during the last crossover.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD right now, including more of what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Chicago PD season 12 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







