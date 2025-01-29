Chicago PD season 12 episode 12 spoilers: Torres’ troubled past

Following what you see tonight over on NBC, rest assured that you will have a chance to dive into Chicago PD season 12 episode 12 next week. What is the story going to be there?

If you’ve watched the police drama with some measure of regularity over the last few years, then you will be aware of the fact that most of these installments revolve around a case that hits close to home for a member of Intelligence. It allows for the drama to be very-much about the ensemble. Not only that, but it also makes the show cost-effective where there can be a character or two who is MIA for a certain amount of time. (That is just a reality of life in 2025 at the moment.)

Chicago PD season 12 episode 12 carries with it the title of “The Good Shepherd.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below does its part to further set the stage:

Intelligence makes a gruesome discovery that leads Torres to go undercover at the juvenile detention center where he served time as a teen.

What is Torres going to discover here? Well, it is certainly possible that there could be memories of his past there that trigger him, and he should really be aware of that going into the whole situation. We just hope that he is about to stay somewhat focused here given that he’s already gone through a pretty tumultuous time as it is with Intelligence. Remember for a moment what he dealt with when it comes to Perez, and the entirety of the unit is dealing with a great deal of pressure because of Reid. The presence of that character, played by Shawn Hatosy, is most likely going to be one of the parts of this story that lingers for a good while. The best you can do is try your best to be prepared for that in advance.

