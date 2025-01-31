Paradise season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Look out for clues

Heading into Paradise season 1 episode 4 on Hulu next week, there is so much to be excited about regarding its central mysteries. Take, for starters, how many more secrets there are buried underneath that mountain … and that is in addition to who killed the President in Cal.

Who are the top suspects for the latter? The most recent cliffhanger obviously points more into the direction of Billy. Yet, at the same time, Samantha a.k.a. Sinatra has a ton of power and would know the way to best eliminate Cal if she needed to. Meanwhile, Gabriela is the reason a lot of people were there in the first place!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional PARADISE reviews!

Odds are, you are going to be waiting until the finale for the show to get answers to everything … but there could be some secrets buried along the way. Speaking to TV Insider, Julianne Nicholson (who plays Samantha on the show) indicated that the mystery is a part of what makes the Dan Fogelman show so exciting:

I think it’s so fun. Upon second viewing actually, you can see all the clues that have been sort of scattered around the whole of the series that you wouldn’t necessarily pick up upon first viewing because why would you? But I think it was fun for Dan to come up with those and then for production design and for people to sort of place them around. It’s really fun.

Of course, we are eager to learn more about how parts of this communicate came together in the next few episodes and we do tend to think that at some point amidst all of this, a power struggle will start to become all the more clear. If there is a compelling reason why Cal could have died, could it be tied to different voices in the room.

Related – Learn more now about Paradise season 1 episode 4, including what else is ahead

What are you the most excited to check out now heading into Paradise season 1 episode 4 when it arrives?

Also, who do you think killed Cal? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







