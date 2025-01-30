Yellowjackets season 3 video: See a new cast Q&A!

As so many people are more than likely aware at this point, the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere is slated to arrive on February 14. It is going to most likely deliver all sorts of crazy moments but leading up to it, why not hear from the cast?

If you head over to the official YouTube Channel for the Showtime hit, you can see a fun Q&A featuring a number of cast members in Liv Hewson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, and Courtney Eaton. In this, they share stories about filming, favorite moments, some behind-the-scenes, antics, and a whole lot more. Sure, there is not a ton of big-time spoilers in here, but did you really expect that?

Entering this new season, we absolutely know that there is potential for great stuff for a lot of these characters — though also a good chance that there is going to be a lot of drama and danger. Remember that the survivors of the team are going to be doing everything that they can to move forward into the spring following a particularly brutal winter. Thatcher’s character of Natalie has seemingly taken up the mantel of the Antler Queen and with that, could be the person who really does become a leader. It does not mean, however, that she holds on to the title forever.

If there is more thing to note at this point, it is simply this: Yellowjackets has the potential to deliver some real answers this season. There is only so long that the show is going to be able to hide everything that happened in the wilderness — we certainly know that in the present, things are definitely not going to be smooth sailing for anyone.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

