Deal or No Deal Island season 2: Dr. Will’s attempted rule breach

Given the way in which Dr. Will Kirby often likes to play reality TV, we’re not shocked that he went rogue on Deal or No Deal Island season 2.

So, what exactly did he try to do? Well, let’s just say that at Temple in last night’s episode, he opted to make an especially bold move and try and nominate himself to square off versus the Banker.

If you head over to the show’s Instagram now, you can see the video in which the Big Brother 2 champion proclaims that he is ready to show off versus the Banker in the most epic way possible. (For some reason, he also claims temporarily that he wants to do it without wearing pants.) In the end, it is host Joe Manganiello who stops him from being able to nominate himself, saying that this isn’t “how the game works.” We suppose this is one of those things that is written up in advance, similar in a way to how people from Survivor cannot vote for themselves even if this would be an entertaining option.

While it may seem crazy that Will would want to do this, it’s really not. While it is a risk playing Deal or No Deal yourself since it can send you home, we tend to think that he’d rather go home on his own accord versus someone else booting him. Also, we know that he really wanted to target CK and he may have felt like doing this himself was the best way in which that could conceivably happen. We get where he was coming from at least with his line of logic.

The good news for Dr. Will is that he is still there; however, at the same time we do think that he’s going to remain a big target. He doesn’t have any huge allies, and we also tend to think that his bravado is going to make him an instant turn-off for a ton of people.

