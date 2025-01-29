Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 5: Fighting the Family

As we get ourselves more and more prepared to see Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 5 on NBC next week, the focus is clear: Isn’t there an alliance that needs to be stopped?

After all, the Family feels at this point like they are either running the game or are pretty darn close to doing so. Parvati, David, and Dickson are a tight three with some bonds here and there in other spots, and we don’t see any of them turning on each other until the end. Parvati has certainly shown loyalty to David so far, at least in that she has not shared his secret.

So can anything be done in order to stop them? Well, the preview last night signaled that Dr. Will Kirby legitimately thinks that he’s set up a trap that could be one of the biggest moves in reality competition history. Is that really the case? We’d probably be more for the argument, were it not for the fact that so much of Deal or No Deal Island is based on chance.

If we were Dr. Will at this point, what we’d do is find a way to get yourself in playing Deal or No Deal to take one of them out — even if that means tricking them first. He most likely knows he’s on borrowed time anyway due to his threat level and honestly, the only way to buy himself more time is to drive a wedge within a big alliance or splinter off some of those numbers. As dangerous as he may be, he’s also only one player and for what we’ve seen so far, we are not exactly seeing the formation of an alliance between him and anyone.

More so than any individual player, we are very much rooting for drama. Let’s just hope this story finds a way to give us that.

Who do you think is in the most danger entering Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 5?

