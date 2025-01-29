Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 5: More chaos ahead?

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 5 is coming to NBC next week — so what’s going to be the focal point for the drama to come? Is there even a focal point at all?

Well, here is your reminder that in casting so many iconic game-players this season, you are elevating the stakes for almost everything. Based on every interview that we’ve heard Joe Manganiello give leading up to the start of this season, it feels like everything is going to be so much bigger this time around. It is still hard to predict who is going to win this season, mostly due to the fact that there is a certain amount of randomness in the game. That’s what happens when a game show encompasses a huge chunk of each hour.

If you look below, you can see the full Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 5 with more insight on what is to come:

After a historic win and two shocking betrayals, the competition intensifies for the remaining 10 players as friends turn into enemies and an unlikely alliance forms.

On paper, that sounds great — but what are we really going to see? Well, we certainly know that entering this episode. Dr. Will is going to be pretty upset with Dickson over what happened at Temple. Instead of going after CK, he went ahead and took out Storm. Will may not have cared that much about Storm, but he is trying to figure out people to trust. The Family is easily the most powerful alliance in the game at this point, especially since Dickson has proven himself to be so darn unpredictable. Do you really want someone around how could shock you like this?

