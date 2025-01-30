Doctor Who season 15: Could Steven Moffat return?

Years after his stint as Doctor Who showrunner, Steven Moffat made a bold return for both season 14 as well as the 2024 Christmas Special. Within those, he certainly proved that he is one of the bolder and more imaginative storytellers that the series has.

Now that we’ve said that, there is certainly another interesting question to think about — could he be back for more? Have we reached the end of his time on TV? Well, at the very least, it does appear like there is a chance he could come back to write something else … it is just not confirmed as of this writing.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, Moffat had the following to say on the prospect of a return, noting that doing this is really the matter of a number of different things coming together:

“Have I got any more ideas? Well, I mean, there’s an awful lot of scripts I’ve written, so I don’t honestly know if I’ve got any more ideas, and I don’t know if they’ll want me, and I don’t know what my schedule will be.

“So I don’t know. I’m not against it, but I’m not especially saying it’s gonna happen. I’m not even lying anymore!”

As for season 15…

Well, these episodes have all been written and shot already so if Moffat did one of them (and that feels unlikely), it is being under a heavy lock and key! We should note that there is no official word out there about a season 16 yet and while we’d love to be hopeful, we also have to remember that a lot of the specifics may hinge on Disney+. The streaming service is an international partner for the BBC One hit, and also one of the reasons for the larger budget as of late.

