Is The Agency new tonight on Showtime? Season 2 hopes

Is The Agency new tonight on Showtime? At this point, we absolutely would love to get some more news on the series sooner rather than later. Of course, that doesn’t mean any more episodes are coming in the near future.

Alas, this is where we do swoop in here with the latest bit of bad news: There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. There may not be one at all until close to the end of the year … and that’s if we are lucky.

So where do things actually stand at present? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that The Agency aired its season 1 finale last week and thankfully, we know already that the show has been renewed for a season 2. We are just now in that super-difficult spot where we are waiting to see it come back, and that within itself is a relatively difficult process.

If we are lucky, production will be able to get the ball rolling here soon. At the very least, we do know that everyone involved at Showtime would like to see it make some progress in the relatively near future … and why in the world wouldn’t they? They clearly have a priority to make shows within a relatively short amount of time, likely to avoid the crazy-long hiatuses that we’ve seen at Netflix, HBO, and a number of other spots all over the map. We personally tend to think that the best-case scenario here is that we are going to have the show back moving into the first half of 2026 as a worst-case scenario, with the best being a launch circa November or December.

Hopefully, by the time we get around to the summer, the overall picture is going to be a bit clearer here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

