The Traitors US season 3: Johnny Bananas was in talks to return

Given how earlier his previous exit was on The Traitors US, it should not be a surprise that the producers wanted Johnny Bananas back. Heck, we’re pretty sure they’ve mentioned this in the past! This is one of the most famous reality TV competitors of the last couple of decades, and we understand the idea of trying to get their money’s worth out of someone like him.

So are we shocked at all that the iconic Challenge star was in talks at one point to come back for this season? Hardly.

In a new interview with season 3 contestant Wells Adams on his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, Johnny indicates why his return did not happen. Unsurprisingly, it had to do with the quick turnaround between The Challenge and The Traitors production, which would not have allowed him to adequately prepare. He did say that he still wants to come back at some point, but we imagine that it will come down to both his schedule and also the producers’ continued interest.

One of the other things that you do have to wonder at this point is just how long the American version of this show continues to lean on reality stars when they don’t have to. We’re sure there are another couple of seasons they could do before thinning out the heavy hitters; at some point, though, we do wonder if they would start alternating between newbies and veterans. The shows in other countries featuring relative unknowns are often very good! With the right casting, we do tend to think they could be here, as well … we honestly just think two separate seasons could actually be the best of both worlds.

