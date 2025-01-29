The Traitors US season 3 episode 6: Boston Rob sets the stage

As we prepare for the launch of The Traitors US season 3 episode 6 in just over 24 hours, of course there is a lot to think about! Take, for starters, the fact that based on what we have seen so far this season, the Traitors have made a ton of mistakes. It may be easy to look at this right now and say that Boston Rob, Danielle, and Carolyn are all doomed.

However, are they? We are still looking at three people who have all made it to the finale of their respective shows over the years, and they have a knack for social and/or strategic gameplay. You really can’t count anyone out until they are exposed at a roundtable.

For Boston Rob, it certainly seems as though he’s not dead in the game yet — at least if you take stock in some of his current comments! Just take a look at what he had to say to TV Insider:

“Look, they did me no favors the way we entered the game, that’s for sure. And it made my target even that much bigger … The good thing about me is I do my best work when the pressure’s on.”

As someone who has watched Rob on a number of reality shows over the years (whether it be Survivor, The Amazing Race, or Deal or No Deal Island), he absolutely is not wrong. However, this game is hard in that you need to convince a majority of people constantly that you can be trusted. It is also to constantly have big alliances when things can change quickly. One of Rob’s biggest strengths is getting together large voting blocks, but a lot of these people are savvy — they have done reality TV before, and they may not be too gullible.

No matter how far Rob goes, we at least know he will make it interesting — and we are very-much thankful about that.

