Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8: More twists ahead?

Heading into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8, we seemingly have an answer to one of the big questions: The Big Bad. Aaron Spencer seems to be person responsible for the death of Jimmy Powell and the kidnapping of his own son … but why do this?

Well, we wish that we had a clear answer to this, but it does appear as though we have not gotten anywhere close to the end of all the twists on this show.

Speaking in a new interview with New York Live (watch here), Molly Brown (who plays the younger version of Deb on the show) had the following to say about what more is coming:

“The best twist is yet to come. There was a big twist revealed in our last episode, but that is not even the half of it.”

What in the world does this mean?

Well, there may be another sort of surprise that a young version of Dexter was not privy to. We have seen the show do this before courtesy of Harry having a son who died at an early age; why not deliver something more? To us personally, one of the more curious ideas would be this show doing something that they could then play out in Dexter: Resurrection if at all possible. Why wouldn’t you want something like that to increase the continuity between these shows on a greater level? For now, it at least feels pretty possible and it’s a hard thing to ignore.

Of course, there could also be something else that sets the stage for a Dexter: Original Sin season 2 — it has not been confirmed as of yet, but still.

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

