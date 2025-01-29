A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms gets George R.R. Martin praise

We may not be getting a chance to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere on HBO until a little bit later this year. Yet, there is one thing we can say now: George R.R. Martin likes the show.

So, why is this so notable? Well, remember for a moment here that the author had his fair share of issues with House of the Dragon season 2, and some of that had to do with the adaptation of his source material. In particular, his issues with Blood and Cheese had a lot to do with the butterfly effect that they produced, which is something that we still think is going to be a focal point there for some time.

In a new post on his Not a Blog, Martin did have the following to say about this new show, including what he likes about it:

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS, for starts. It’s done. Ira and his team wrapped the first season months ago, and moved right on to post production. I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall.

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS is an adaptation of “The Hedge Knight,” the first of the novellas I wrote about them. It’s as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject). Viewers who are looking for action, and more action, and only action… well, this one may not satisfy you. There’s a huge fight scene here, as exciting as anyone could ask for, but there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers… this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means…

We’ve said this for a while, but one of the things that we do love about this show in theory is that it will be, both tonally and stylistically, different from what we’ve seen so far. We hope for something that offers up some humor, but also great characters at the same time.

