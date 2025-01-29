Elsbeth season 2 episode 9 spoilers: A key Chicago conversation

After an extremely long hiatus, we know that Elsbeth season 2 episode 9 is coming to CBS tomorrow night. What can we expect at this point?

Well, of course there are a number of angles that we can use to better get a sense of this story, but it feels right to start with the following: You’re going to have a mystery that unfolds at a wellness retreat! This could be a big part of the fun that you see here, but in the midst of all of this, you may also get a chance to finally get more answers about why the title character left Chicago in the first place. This subject matter was floated at the end of last year and now, we are diving head-first into it fully.

Speaking about a key Chicago-based revelation that you will see in this episode to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Jonathan Tolins had to say:

“Well, we get to hear the pain and the anger that Elsbeth had about what happened in Chicago, which is the reason she left her whole life, she left the law and decided to move to New York and take this job working with the police.”

Of course, this reveal is going to be seismic and in a number of ways, doesn’t it have to be? You can’t just skimp around the finer details when you are talking about something that caused someone to completely alter their way of life. Whatever the truth may be here, we luckily do not think that it is going to do too much to change how we feel about Elsbeth as a character. Sure, she has her flaws, but don’t so much of us? In the end, we are meant to root for her!

