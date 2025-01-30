Paradise season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Star previews big Cal reveal

We know that as we look towards Paradise season 1 episode 4 and beyond on Hulu, there are so many different questions that need answering! One of the biggest ones is the true nature of this underground community, but then you also have the mystery related to Cal. Who killed the President?

Well, based on most of what we’re hearing from some of the cast at this point, there is a chance that some sort of answer here is going to be coming before we get to the end of the season. Also, it may not be a killer you would necessarily expect.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional PARADISE reviews!

Speaking to Us Weekly all about this eventual reveal, here is at least some of what Sarah Shahi (who plays Gabriela Torabi) had to say about what lies ahead:

“I don’t think anyone saw this coming. I am still surprised … I’m still surprised and I know what happened.”

Based on what we know about show creator Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), there are likely going to be a number of answers sprinkled out over the course of time before the full picture becomes clear. Also, even if we do learn the truth about Cal’s killer this season, there is apparently a three-season plan and within that, there is still plenty of time to dive into a lot of other stuff when it comes to this community and what has happened in the outside world.

While a lot of the larger mysteries on this show are still valuable and important, we will say this: The characters are the strongest part of the story. The more that they are emphasized, the better off we are all arguably going to be.

Related – Be sure to learn more about Paradise season 1 episode 4 — what more can you expect?

Who do you think killed Cal on Paradise, at least based on the information we have at present?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates we do not want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







