Shifting Gears season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Jimmy turns up…

Next week on ABC is poised to bring you Shifting Gears season 1 episode 5 — is there something more that we can say about it now?

Well, if there is somewhat of a natural starting-off point with this particular story, it would be just noting that “Jimmy” is the title for this story, and the fact that this is about Riley’s estranged husband says a lot. Given the base premise of the show, it feels like we had to take a deeper dive into this at some point. Is he going to be able to reconcile things with Kat Dennings’ character?

Below, you can get some more insight on what is coming via the Shifting Gears season 1 episode 5 synopsis:

Riley’s estranged husband, Jimmy, shows up to win her back, much to Matt’s dismay. While Matt struggles to get through to him, Riley finds support in an unexpected place.

If we had to make a prediction here in advance, it is that this episode will not change too much when it comes to Riley’s position in life. The entire premise of the show is about Riley moving back in with her dad and everything that comes along with that — while we imagine there is a chance this could change at some point, it certainly does not feel like it is going to happen soon. The whole idea of sitcoms in general revolves a lot around making you comfortable within the world of certain characters, where you can explore family dynamics and how they handle challenges. This is a place where this show can really shine — though at the same time we’d more than welcome a few little twists along the way.

