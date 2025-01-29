Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The science fair

If there was ever a story that was perfect for Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 13, we think we have it in “Science Fair.” After all, doesn’t that title in some ways speak for itself? This is going to be a half-hour that allows some of these characters to get down with their creative selves, isn’t this it? The students will be trying their best to stand out but at the same time, this could also bring out the teachers’ chaotic instincts.

In the end, this has the potential to be one of the most memorable installments of the whole season — at least in terms of regular ones. (It is hard to compare anything to the crossover from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.)

To get a few more details about Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 13, take a look at the synopsis below:

While supervising the kids making their science fair projects, the teachers’ competitive sides come out.

We’ll also admit that there is a specific, hyper-curious lens that we are watching this episode through as someone who has not been a part of a science fair in well over two decades. What do these even look like in this present-day era? Our childhood was spent watching people make volcanoes out of paper mache — is that still happening with great regularity? Of course, it would be great to know what the subplots for this episode were in advance, or at least where certain characters stand amidst the larger order of things. Yet, we’ll go ahead and admit that this is hardly necessarily when it comes to our overall level of hype in advance.

Related – Did you know that Abbott Elementary already has a season 5 renewal?

