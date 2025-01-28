1923 season 2 video: Harrison Ford, cast on ‘magic’ ahead

In less than a month now, you are finally going to see the long-awaited arrival of 1923 season 2 to Paramount+ — so what can we say in advance?

Well, if there is one especially-great way to tee up some of the stories and the conflicts ahead, it is just by noting that moving forward, everything is going to be bigger and bolder than what we’ve seen so far. The stakes are clearly sky-high, as we have to see the Dutton family do whatever they can to save the ranch. Meanwhile, Spencer and Alexandra also will do whatever they can to get back to Montana and see if they can have a future together there.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can dive head-first into the latest video preview for what is to come here on the series — and this one is full of behind-the-scenes interviews with Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and a number of other cast members. You learn a lot here about the level of immersion that the producers worked to achieve on-set, as well as the higher stakes of the story. If you can impress a living legend known for playing Han Solo and Indiana Jones, we think you have done your job.

Of the storylines ahead, the biggest mystery is really just who lives and who dies. While we know that the ranch survives and makes it all the way to Yellowstone in the present day, who shepherds the ranch along the way is still a question mark. The same goes for the direct line of ancestors leading up to John Dutton — we’ve theorized for years that Spencer and Alexandra are so important for that very reason, but is that the case?

